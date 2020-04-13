Pullman community donates more than 150 homemade masks to city officials

PULLMAN, Wash. — Members of the Pullman community responded to the City’s need for protective face masks in a big way.

Pullman Police told 4 News Now more than 150 handmade fabric masks were dropped off to police and other city personnel.

We asked, and you delivered (literally)! HUGE thanks to our incredible community, for providing fabric masks for Pullman PD officers and staff, & @City_of_Pullman personnel. We're grateful for your support as we continue working hard to serve you! #PullmanProud #ThankYou pic.twitter.com/82EDn5JRIl — PullmanPolice (@PullmanPolice) April 13, 2020

Pullman Police initially reached out to the community in a Facebook post, asking for face mask donations. “As we continue to provide the services that you have come to expect, health and safety are our top priority,” the post read. “We appreciate any contributions that our community members may be able to make toward our efforts to keep our personnel, and our public, as safe as possible.”

Police said they have plenty of masks at this time, but will let the community know if needs change.

