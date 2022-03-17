Pullman cold case suspect arrested at Spokane job site

by Erin Robinson

PULLMAN, Wash. – A man was arrested at a Spokane job site on Thursday in connection to an 18-year-old cold case out of Pullman.

Kenneth Downing, 47, faces multiple felony charges from a series of home invasions and sexual assaults that happened between November 2003 and March 2004.

Police solved the case through DNA matches, using evidence collected at the time the crimes occurred.

Downing was identified as a suspect through forensic genetic genealogy, which was used to search current DNA profiles. Testing was made possible through funding from the Washington Attorney General’s Office.

Downing was transported to Whitman County and booked into jail.

READ: Couple hopes new legislation will help end catalytic converter theft

READ: FBI possibly investigating SPS for unreported assaults in schools

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.