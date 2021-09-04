Pullman air quality drops to ‘unhealthy’

by Matthew Kincanon

PULLMAN, Wash. — If you’re going out to the Cougs game tonight, be aware the air quality is unhealthy for people.

According to IQAir, the air quality currently stands at 162, meaning it is ‘unhealthy.’ The site said people should close their windows and avoid outdoor exercise.

National Weather Service Spokane said wildfire smoke would be coming into the Inland Northwest during Labor Day weekend.

Areas of the Inland Northwest could see increased wildfire smoke this holiday weekend. Monitor air quality conditions at https://t.co/Lbv1hShHUA and check out https://t.co/bnrSi2OdHM for more tips. #WeatherReady #wawx #idwx #AirQuality https://t.co/NzU9p4ptil — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) September 4, 2021

