Puddles and potholes for Wednesday, but nothing to shovel – Kris

Get your rain boots ready for tomorrow. It’s a soggy Tuesday evening and the wet weather will continue through the Wednesday morning commute. Some good news for your morning drive; it’s not going to be changing to snow overnight, at least in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area. Temperatures will remain above freezing through Wednesday morning and will warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s by the afternoon. Expect a lot of melting, so watch for puddles and potholes!

For Thursday, expect cooler weather and a chance of rain or snow in the morning. That should be our last chance of rain or snow for a while. A flat ridge of high pressure will keep things dry and seasonable, but it won’t be enough to keep the typical January clouds away.