Public told to avoid Sullivan Park area as Spokane Valley Police search for wanted man

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Sullivan Park in Spokane Valley as they search for a wanted man.

The Spokane Valley Police Department did not say why they are searching for him, but told the public to avoid approaching him.

RIGHT NOW: Spokane Valley Police are searching for a suspect near the Spokane Valley Mall or Sullivan Park. If you see him you’re asked to stay away and call 9-1-1 immediately. @911Srec #WeAre911 #WeAreCrimeCheck #AlwaysHereForYou pic.twitter.com/PE7LujKjRr — SREC 911 (@911Srec) February 8, 2022

The suspect is a white man with red hair last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and a camouflage face mask/bandana. He had a backpack and a roller suitcase with him.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

