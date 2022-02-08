Public told to avoid Sullivan Park area as Spokane Valley Police search for wanted man

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Sullivan Park in Spokane Valley as they search for a wanted man.

The Spokane Valley Police Department did not say why they are searching for him, but told the public to avoid approaching him.

The suspect is a white man with red hair last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and a camouflage face mask/bandana. He had a backpack and a roller suitcase with him.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

