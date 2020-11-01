Public Safety & Community Health Committee to consider resolution condemning assembly of private militia groups

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Public Safety & Community Health Committee will be considering a resolution Monday condemning the organization and assembly of private militia groups.

The resolution will be presented by City Council member and Committee vice chair Michael Cathcart.

It calls to condemn these armed groups, saying that their often-touted purpose to defend people is irrelevant when the city already has the Spokane Police Department. Washington state law also prohibits groups from branding themselves as “military companies” or from parading in public with firearms.

The resolution shares the following quote from Article I of the state constitution:

“The right of the individual citizen to bear arms in defense of himself, or the state, shall not be impaired, but nothing in this section shall be construed as authorizing individuals or corporations to organize, maintain or employ an armed body of men.”

It also states that it “is becoming increasingly common” for these armed groups to show up at peaceful protests and marches to intimidate and scare people, most notably the arrival of Proud Boys and Three Percenters in downtown Spokane during the George Floyd protest in May that eventually spiraled into a riot. This resolution follows several requests to the City Council and local officials to prevent threats or violence against people from these groups.

“[T]here is a strong public policy interest against allowing private armed militia groups, which is that doing so undermines civil order, reduces the actual and perceived safety of all people, and sows distrust and undermines the public confidence in the sworn, uniformed women and men who serve our community as police officers,” the resolution reads, “by allowing private armed militia groups to take the law into their own hands or appear to do so by appearing in public as armed private groups.”

The resolution also urges law enforcement to discourage armed militia groups from assembling.

