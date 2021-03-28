Public safety alert issued for Sunday windstorm

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Emergency Management issued a public safety alert for Sunday’s incoming windstorm.

People in the Inland Northwest are encouraged to stay indoors, as winds are expected to reach up to 70 mph and may be destructive.

Winds will peak between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday. In addition to widespread power outages and downed trees and branches, blowing dust is expected over the Columbia Basin. A BLOWING DUST ADVISORY is in effect this afternoon through early Monday morning. Expect visibility to drop to near zero at times along many highways and Interstate 90.

