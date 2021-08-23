Public meeting to address future of SPS middle school, South Hill dog park

by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — A public meeting set for Tuesday will focus on plans for a new Spokane school that will shrink the size of a local dog park.

Members of the public are encouraged to participate in the meeting, which will be held by Spokane Public Schools and the City of Spokane.

The meeting will address plans for Carla Peperzak Middle School, which is set to be built at the site of the current South Hill Dog Park.

The dog park currently sits on 15 acres next to Mullan Road Elementary. It is one of the only places dogs can exercise off-leash.

The park will soon have to be leveled to make way for the new school, but pet owners are upset that they will not have a place to take their animals.

The district says it needs every inch of the land but offered a two-acre plot next to the current park as a replacement.

The dog park is outside of Spokane city limits, the Parks and Recreation Department previously said it is also exploring a new spot inside the city that would be close to the same size.

Tuesday’s meeting will include a presentation for both the South Hill Dog Park and middle school. It will begin at 5 p.m. at Mullan Road Elementary.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Local dog owners unhappy with loss of South Hill dog park

READ: Local developer proposes building new dog park in Riverfront Park

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.