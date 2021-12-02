Providence’s new CEO brings more than 35 years of experience to the job

SPOKANE, Wash.– There’s a new CEO for the Inland Northwest Washington service area of Providence.

The health care provider announced on Wednesday that Susan Stacey was selected to serve as the area’s chief executive.

She might be new to the role, but she’s no stranger to Providence. Right now, she is the chief operating officer and chief nursing officer for Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Children’s Hospital.

Stacey brings more than 35 years of experience to the position. She started as a registered nurse in Providence’s pediatric intensive care unit. She has also served as the executive director of the children’s hospital and women’s services, director for the orthopedic service line and PICU nurse manager.

Current CEO Peg Currie announced earlier that she would retire in January 2022. Currie held the position for five years.

