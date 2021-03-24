Providence welcomes new K9, handler to security team

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: Providence Health Care

SPOKANE, Wash. — Providence Health Care is welcoming a new K9 and handler to its security team.

Officer Trevor Miller and K9 Rocco will help deter and prevent incidents of violence at Providence’s health care facilities across Spokane.

Providence has two other K9 teams, including K9 Supervisor Pat McKenna and Sarge, and Officer Corey Anderson and Dex. McKenna and Sarge were the first K9 team at a hospital in Washington.

According to national statistics, health care workers are exposed to violence more than any profession outside of law enforcement.

“The safety of our patients, visitors and caregivers is paramount,” said Health Care Chief Operating Officer Peg Currie. “The Providence K9 teams have brought a new energy to our security program. They provide an additional layer to our mission-driven team who are committed to providing a safe environment on our campuses.”

Providence’s K9 security program began in 2019. Since then, K9s have been deployed more than 400 times. Not once has a dog been required to bite an assailant or physically engage them. In those cases, the dog’s presence helped de-escalate the situation.

Credit: Providence Health Care

Credit: Providence Health Care



COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.