Providence wants to help you get heart healthy

SPOKANE, Wash.– New year, new you and that means making sure you’re health is a priority.

The Providence Spokane Heart Institute and the American Heart Association can help make sure that happens. They’re offering a free seven-week virtual program to support people in the Inland Northwest who want to improve their heart and brain health through blood pressure management. It’s called the BetterU Challenge.

The program was developed by the American Heart Association, so you know the support and encouragement are backed by years of research. It includes sessions that’ll have Providence experts, access to online resources, and more.

Heart health is important. Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women. It’s the cause of one in three deaths every year.

The virtual program starts on Tuesday, Jan. 18. That session will go over goals and expectations. Then, the regular program kicks off on Feb. 8. The Zoom will take place from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. and will run every Tuesday at that time through March 22.

The program is geared toward women, but anyone who wants to make changes to their health and is 18 or older can sign up here.

