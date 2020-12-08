Providence updates patients on vaccine distribution, elective surgeries

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are distributed in the United Kingdom, patients in Spokane are getting a better idea of when they could receive the same shot.

According to an update from Providence Health Care Monday, hospitals are expecting the first group of doses to arrive sometime next week. The day they will be here, and the quantity, is not clear at this point. However, the hospital said it is planning to vaccinate high-risk caregivers first. Additional vaccines will come later in December.

As for hospital capacity, Providence said it continues to treat its highest number of COVID patients to date. The hospital said not all of those patients are in critical care beds at this point, but the numbers fluctuate continuously.

“Across the hospitals, our census is high,” the update said. “This includes patients with other health needs. However, we do have capacity to treat more patients, both with COVID and without.”

The hospital also said staffing is tight at this time.

“We are doing all we can to meet staffing needs but staffing is one of our main concerns, more than beds.”

To save critical care room for COVID-19 patients, Providence announced last week it will start rescheduling some elective surgeries on a case-by-case basis. According to its latest update, Sacred Heart Medical Center and Holy Family Hospital continue to evaluate all elective surgeries day-by-day and case by case. The majority of those being rescheduled are ones requiring an inpatient stay. “We need to reserve inpatient beds, especially critical care,” Providence said.

As cases surge in Spokane County, Providence reminded people that its hospitals do not have unlimited capacity. “We need the community to mask and stay home whenever possible or we will overrun our health care facilities.”

