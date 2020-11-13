Providence to restrict hospital visitors due to rising COVID cases

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

COPYRIGHT 4 NEWS NOW

SPOKANE, Wash. — Providence Eastern Washington will begin restricting hospital visitors on Monday.

The health care system said this is due to rising COVID-19 case rates across Eastern Washington.

There will be exceptions made for end-of-life, maternity and pediatric patients.

Providence encouraged patients and their loved ones to communicate through phone and video calls.

