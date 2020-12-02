Providence to reschedule some elective surgeries, procedures starting Wednesday

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Providence Eastern Washington will begin rescheduling some elective surgeries and procedures starting Wednesday.

Providence says the move is an effort to preserve hospital capacity and conserve critical care beds for COVID-19 patients.

To preserve hospital capacity, some elective surgeries and procedures will be rescheduled, starting today. This action will conserve critical care beds and staff as we care for an increasing number of patients with COVID-19. Patients can call their doctors office for more info. pic.twitter.com/BlrH40lIct — Providence Eastern WA 😷 (@providence_phc) December 2, 2020

According to Providence, the hospital’s staff is caring for an increase in COVID-19 patients.

As of Tuesday, there were 102 people from Spokane County currently being treated in Spokane hospitals, according to the Spokane Regional Health District.

RELATED: Spokane Co. daily COVID cases climb as additional 327 people test positive

Have you had to reschedule your surgery because of the #pandemic? I'd like to talk to you. DM me or email me at eleneed@kxly.com #4NewsNow — Elenee Dao KXLY (@Elenee_Dao) December 2, 2020

The hospital says it will review each surgery and patient need on a case-by-case basis. Providence patients can call their doctor for more information.

PAST COVERAGE: Spokane hospitals prepare for possible influx of COVID patients during holiday season

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.