Providence to require all caregivers to be vaccinated against COVID-19

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Providence Health Care announced Friday that all caregivers in Washington will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Providence, which is one of the biggest employers in the greater Spokane area, is one of many health providers across the country making the vaccine a requirement.

Communications Manager Ariana Lake said those unable to be vaccinated will be required to sign a declination and follow additional protocols, like enhanced COVID testing, mandatory vaccine-related education and discussions, as well as other infection prevention requirements.

Caregivers must comply with the policy by September 30 and universal masking remais in place in all Providence hospitals and clinics.

