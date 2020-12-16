Providence to begin vaccinating high-risk caregivers this Friday

Walt Unks One of the first vials of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Wake Forest Baptist received its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday morning. Ten employees received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday. Additional employees will be given the vaccine in the coming days.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Providence Health Care announced it will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to its high-risk caregivers in Spokane this Friday.

A spokeswoman for the health care system said it has received just under 4,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccines.

The current amount of vaccines is not yet enough to cover all of Providence’s high-risk caregivers, but the health care system is confident in future supplies.

The first people to get the vaccine will be those working in the emergency department, ICU, respiratory therapists and hospitalists.

Some of Spokane County’s allotment is also expected to go to MultiCare facilities. Although, a spokesman said MultiCare is not expected to receive any until next week.

The first doses of the vaccine will be prioritized for high-risk healthcare workers, then will go to people in long-term care facilities. The general public is expected to have access sometime this spring.

