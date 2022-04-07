Providence to assist in study on the effects of long COVID

by Will Wixey

Ashley Landis - staff, AP

SPOKANE, Wash. — Providence is helping with a study on long COVID, a condition where the effects of COVID-19 last much longer than normal.

The health care organization is taking part in the RECOVER initiative, which stands for Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery. The end goal of this initiative is to understand the long-term effects of COVID-19 and learn how to prevent and treat them.

Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center is now recruiting patients for the study.

The consortium is led by the Institute for Systems Biology, which is working closely with Swedish, Providence, and the University of Washington School of Medicine to recruit more than 900 patients throughout the greater Pacific Northwest over four years.

Long COVID has become a reality for a significant number of COVID patients, and the hope is that this study will create a major impact on the healthcare industry.

You can read more on the collective study here.

READ: Anti-COVID drug now available in Washington for eligible patients

READ: Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.