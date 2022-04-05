Providence throws ‘thank you’ party to welcome doctor back from Ukraine-Poland border

by Will Wixey

Credit: Providence Sacred Heart and Holy Family via Facebook

SPOKANE, Wash. — Caregivers at Providence Holy Family Hospital welcomed back Dr. Kyle Varner after his month-long trip volunteering in Poland and Ukraine.

While there, the Spokane physician aided humanitarian groups like MedGlobal, a non-government organization.

Dr. Varner brought medical supplies from Providence to a hospital in Lviv. He also provided medical service at the hospital, and later traveled back to Poland to work in a medical aid station serving injured refugees. He spent his time talking with refugees as well, even helping some escape from Ukraine into Poland.

“I really appreciate this community for the support because it enabled me to be able to do a lot more. The medical supplies were super important,” Dr. Varner said.

He said his time at the Ukraine-Poland border changed him, and he won’t hesitate to return if more help is needed.

“When you meet the victims of this large scale crime against humanity, it really drives home that I just can’t go back home and go back to things as they way they are because something’s very wrong in the world, and I absolutely have to do everything I can to make it right,” Varner said.

PREVIOUS: Spokane doctor returns home from helping along Ukraine-Poland border

RELATED: Spokane physician flying to Poland-Ukraine border to help those displaced by Russia’s invasion

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.