Providence shares portraits of caregivers 2 years into the pandemic

SPOKANE, Wash.– Providence unveiled its “Project Portrait” Friday.

It honors caregivers and the difference they’ve made during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The healthcare provider launched the project six months ago with today’s date in mind. March 11, 2020, was the day the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

Providence teamed up with Spokane photographer Dean Davis to capture caregivers at Sacred Heart, Holy Family, Mount Carmel in Colville and Providence Medical Park in Spokane Valley. Davis shot more than 1,200 portraits of nearly 500 caregivers.

Along with their portraits, caregivers answer this question: “In 20 years from now, when someone asks you about the pandemic, what will you say?”

The portraits will be displayed in a hallway at Sacred Heart.

