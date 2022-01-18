Providence restricts visitor access due to omicron surge

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – Providence is restricting visitor access at its local hospitals because of the omicron surge.

Starting Wednesday, adult patients will not be allowed to have any visitors. There will be exceptions for maternity, children and end-of-life patients.

“Omicron spreads too easily and this rule change can help keep patients and staff safer,” Providence Communications Manager Ariana Lake said in an email. “We will continue to evaluate and adjust these guidelines to ensure the safety of patients and caregivers.

