Providence receives large shipment of face masks, gear for hospital workers

SPOKANE, Wash. — Providence received a large shipment of personal protective equipment from the state on Saturday, momentarily supplementing a growing shortage of gear amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shipment included roughly 50-60 pallets full of gowns, gloves, face masks and shields.

It’s equipment that took roughly three weeks to get, according to Greater Spokane Emergency Management. MultiCare will receive the shipment on Monday.

A report from the State Emergency Operations Center shows Washington is expected to spend an estimated $7,000,000 on PPE gear alone.

The report showed an order for more than 4 million surgical and N95 masks. Two million of the masks are due to the state by April 18 and 1 million N95 masks are being shipped “right away.”

