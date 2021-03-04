Providence opens more than 1,000 vaccine appointments for upcoming clinics

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Providence Medical Group has opened up more than 1,000 appointments for its upcoming vaccine clinics.

The clinics are scheduled to take place this Friday, and then again on Monday, March 8.

Anyone eligible under Phase 1A and Phase 1B of the state’s vaccine rollout plan can book an appointment. That includes people age 65 and older, those age 50 and older who live in a multi-generational household, and, now, educators and child care workers in the state.

If you are looking to book an appointment, you must do the following:

Visit PhaseFinder to confirm your eligibility. Follow the prompts and answer the questions to see if you are eligible to receive the vaccine in current phases. Print your eligibility confirmation and bring it with you to your appointment. Book your appointment here. Bring your printed Phase Finder eligibility and consent form to your appointment.

The clinic is by appointment only and appointments do go quickly.

