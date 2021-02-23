Providence opens 750 vaccine appointments for clinic at Spokane Valley medical park

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Providence Medical Group has opened 750 vaccine appointments for eligible patients at a small community clinic later this week.

The appointments will be held on Thursday and Friday at the Providence Medical Park in Spokane Valley. Those who sign up must also be available for a second dose on March 18 or 19. Providence said it is unable to be flexible with that date due to the vaccine allocation.

Eligible people looking to book an appointment can do so by clicking here. Patients must also bring a PhaseFinder eligibility print out from http://provhealth.org/6184H9mEa.

The medical park is located at 16528 E Desmet Court, Spokane Valley, WA 99016.

