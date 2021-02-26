Providence opens 1,500 vaccine appointments for upcoming clinic

SPOKANE, Wash. — Providence Medical Group has opened 1,500 COVID-19 vaccine appointments for an upcoming clinic.

The clinic will be held on March 1-3 at the Spokane Teaching Health Clinic.

Anyone eligible under Phase 1A and Phase 1B of the state’s vaccine rollout plan can book an appointment. That includes people age 65 and older, as well as those ago 50 and older who live in a multi-generational household.

If you are looking to book an appointment, you must do the following:

Visit PhaseFinder to confirm your eligibility. Follow the prompts and answer the questions to see if you are eligible to receive the vaccine in current phases. Print your eligibility confirmation and bring it with you to your appointment. Book your appointment here. Bring your printed Phase Finder eligibility and consent form to your appointment.

The clinic is by appointment only and appointments do go quickly.

