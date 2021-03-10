Providence opens 1,000 vaccine appointments for upcoming clinic

SPOKANE, Wash. — Providence has opened about 1,000 appointments for its upcoming vaccine clinic.

The clinic will be held on March 10 and March 12 at the Spokane Teaching Health Clinic.

Community members who are in Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tier 1, including people age 65 and older and those age 50 and older who live in a multi-generational household as well as teachers and child care providers, are eligible to sign up.



If you are looking to book an appointment, you must do the following:

Visit PhaseFinder to confirm your eligibility. Follow the prompts and answer the questions to see if you are eligible to receive the vaccine in current phases. Print your eligibility confirmation and bring it with you to your appointment. Book your appointment here. Bring your printed Phase Finder eligibility and consent form to your appointment.

The clinic is by appointment only and appointments do go quickly. Second dose appointments will be scheduled at the clinic.

