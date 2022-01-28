Providence opening new OBGYN practice

by Will Wixey

CRREDIT: Providence Medical Group

SPOKANE, Wash.– Providence Medical Group announced the opening of its new OBGYN practice.

Providence Obstetrics & Gynecology will open on the Sacred Heart Medical Center campus on February 1.

This is the first general gynecology and obstetrics practice for Providence in the Inland Northwest. Physicians, nurse practitioners, and staff formerly with OB/GYN Associates of Spokane will assist the program.

They will offer obstetrics and gynecology, along with infertility testing, urinary incontinence care, and minimally invasive gynecologic surgeries.

“We value that Providence has the highest-level neonatal care in the region, the only children’s hospital and a network of women’s health specialists,” said Robin Messinger, an OBGYN provider. “We can’t wait to start seeing patients in our new office next week.”

More information about Providence Obstetrics & Gynecology can be found here.

