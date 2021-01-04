Providence opening new drive-thru COVID testing site in Spokane Valley

A medical worker takes samples from a man during a COVID-19 testing at a makeshift clinic in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. South Korea was opening dozens of free COVID-19 testing sites in the greater Seoul area, as the country registered additional more than 700 new cases Monday amid a surge in infections.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A new drive-thru COVID testing site will open in Spokane Valley on Tuesday.

Those needing a test will be able to receive one at Providence Medical Park (16528 E Desmet Ct) without having to leave their vehicle.

According to a release from Providence, the new site will be able to test asymptomatic patients ages two and older, as well as symptomatic patients over the age of 12. Pediatric patients between the ages of two and 12 who are experiencing symptoms will be encouraged to visit an urgent care or seek evaluation from their physician.

Drivers should enter the west parking lot entrance and follow the signs around the lot to the testing site. Caregivers will collect the sample and results will be available online through MyChart. Patients who are positive for COVID will receive a phone call with their results, which are typically ready within 24-48 hours after the collection.

The testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays. Appointments are not necessary.

RELATED: Washington Dept. of Health launches online tool to determine when you can get the COVID-19 vaccine.