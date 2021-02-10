Providence now accepting appointments for community vaccine clinics

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Providence is now taking appointments for a small community vaccine clinic on Friday and Monday.

The clinic is available to all who are currently eligible for a vaccine in phase 1A and 1B of Washington’s rollout plan. That includes anyone 65 and older, or those who are 50 and above and live in a multi-generational household. In order to receive a vaccine, you must live or work in Washington.

According to a release, Providence plans to distribute 660 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to those who make an appointment. You can schedule one by CLICKING HERE.

The clinics will be held at Providence Medical Park in Spokane Valley.

To check your eligibility for the vaccine, click here.

