Providence makes visitor policy changes, masks still required

by Will Wixey

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Providence ministries announced new changes to their visitor policies in Spokane and Stevens counties.

Now that COVID-19 cases began to drop, Providence says they will begin to allow more visitors inside their facilities.

Providence said they know it has been hard for patients to see their family in friends throughout the pandemic, especially through the omicron surge.

Starting Thursday, all non-COVID adult inpatients in hospitals and medical centers may have one visitor per day. Adult outpatients who have appointments at hospitals or clinics can now have one support person. All non-COVID laboring inpatients can have one support person and one visitor during the labor and birth process.

Pediatric patients are still allowed to have two adult visitors at hospitals or clinics. All visitors must be screened, wear a mask, and follow other safety measures.

Despite the mask restrictions getting lifted across the state, Providence is still requiring that all visitors and patients wear masks to protect caregivers and other patients.

You can view the full visitor policy here.

READ: Idaho lifts ‘crisis standards’ designation for hospitals

READ: King County to end vaccine verification requirement for restaurants, bars on March 1

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.