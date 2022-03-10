Providence launches new mental health program for new moms

SPOKANE, Wash.– New moms and moms-to-be will now have a resource for their mental health needs.

Providence is launching its new Perinatal RISE Program (P-RISE) to help pregnant women or moms up to one-year post-partum. It’s an intensive, outpatient resource that will be located on the Providence Holy Family Hospital campus in Spokane.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that while some mothers experience mild mood changes, an estimated one in eight experience significant symptoms of depression or anxiety.

New moms can go for treatment three to four times a week from 2 p.m.- 5:30 p.m. for six to eight weeks. Services are mostly group-based and include therapy, parenting education, and other learning opportunities.

“Providence’s Perinatal RISE Program marks an important step in addressing the urgent need for mental health services among new moms. It’s important that new families get their best possible start and this program can provide hope and healing to new moms in need,” said Tamara Sheehan, Providence behavioral health director.

Treatment is tailored to meet the needs of each mom.

Moms are encouraged to bring their babies who are younger than one. P-RISE will have opportunities for mothers to bond with their babies.

Providence is now accepting referrals for women 18 and older who are pregnant or up to one-year post-partum. Self-referrals are accepted.

Mothers can call (509) 252-6446 for more information.

RELATED: Providence, Kaiser Permanente offering free Bloomsday training clinics

RELATED: Providence opening new OBGYN practice

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.