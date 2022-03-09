Providence, Kaiser Permanente offer free Bloomsday training clinics

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — Providence and Kaiser Permanente hopes to help Bloomsday participants kick-start their preparations.

The two healthcare companies are teaming up to hold a free virtual training program for this years race. The program runs from March 11 through April 22 with weekly virtual events.

Bloomies have a chance to prepare with presentations from expects, mileage trackers, warm-up videos, and guidance for gradual conditioning and training. Whether you plan to walk, run, or jog, you may benefit from using this free resource.

The program is open to everyone and registration is recommended. Sign up for the training clinic here.

