Providence hospital aims to solve a staffing crisis with ‘earn to learn’ program

by Emily Blume

SPOKANE, Wa. — We’ve talked quite a bit about the staffing issues hospitals had during the pandemic, and it’s not a new issue. Staffing has been an issue within hospitals for well over 10-years. At Providence, they’re looking at the long-term game for solutions.

Genesis Beliz just finished up a six-week nursing assistant program at Providence. She considered a few different programs but after hearing that she would be paid through this one, it was an easy decision.

“I thought it was a great deal,” Beliz explained.

“We have built some programs called ‘Earn While you Learn’ and several different areas including nursing assistants, medical assistants, phlebotomists, nursing technicians, and many more that are in development right now,” said Chief Human Resources Officer at Providence Staci Taylor.

Essentially, these programs offer compensation to train future caregivers along the way. For many, this is a game-changer.

“We reach out to individuals who may not have had another opportunity to enter into the healthcare profession because of the financial barriers to some of the training programs that are associated with licensed programs,” explained Taylor.

The support goes beyond these certificate programs, too. Beliz is already looking to further her education down the road, with the goal of becoming a registered nurse. Because she went through Providence’s nursing certificate program, she’ll be eligible for up to $5,000 per year in tuition reimbursement through Providence, as she studies to become a nurse.

“I will start school this fall and finish up what I need to do before any nursing programs. They actually help out with school tuition here and I feel like that will also benefit me a lot. Everything just fell into place here,” Beliz told us.

“To be able to meet individuals like Genesis who are passionate about being in health care and helping individuals, and we get to help her help others, I’m sure excited to support her along her journey” Taylor added.

In addition, Providence is offering all kinds of non-financial incentives such as unprecedented sign-on bonuses, increasing wages, offering retention bonuses for key positions, and non-financial benefits like mental health to help caregivers prevent burnout.

