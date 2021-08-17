Providence holding back-to-school COVID vaccine clinic for kids

by Erin Robinson

Chris Dillmann Jack Reed, 13, receives his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine by Dr. David Wahl, who is retired but came to help with the vaccination clinic, Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Vail Health Hospital in Vail, Colo. The Pfizer vaccine was approved for children 12-15-years-old, with Thursday being the first day the kids were able to receive a shot.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Children eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine can get their first dose at an upcoming back-to-school clinic.

Providence Health Care in Spokane will manage and administer the clinic on Saturday, August 28.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Pfizer emergency use authorization for its vaccine for kids age 12-17 earlier this year. It is a two-dose vaccine that is effective in protecting children from COVID-19.

Children who have received the vaccination have reported some side effects similar to those in adults. Those symptoms mostly include fatigue, headache, muscle pain, fever and chills.

Children getting their first dose will automatically be scheduled for their second dose. That will happen three weeks later, at the same time and location as the first shot.

The upcoming clinic will be held at the Spokane Teaching Center and appointments will be available from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Appointments can be booked here.

