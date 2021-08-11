Providence Health again restricting visitors due to rising COVID hospitalizations

by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Rising COVID-19 hospitalizations have forced Providence Health Care to again restrict visitors.

Starting Thursday, all non-COVID inpatients can have up to one visitor per day, and all emergency patients may have one family member or support person. Anyone under 18 may have two adult visitors per day, but no underage visitors, including siblings, will be allowed.

Due to the increase in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations throughout our region, we are implementing changes to our visitor policy for hospitals in Spokane and Stevens Counties. ➡️ Learn more on our website at https://t.co/qZBjDgAbhu — Providence Eastern WA 😷 (@providence_phc) August 11, 2021

Anyone giving birth who does not have COVID may have one visitor and one support person during labor and birth. The visitor will have to leave two hours after delivery.

No visitors under 18 will be allowed in, and everyone else needs to be screened for any symptoms and must wear a mask and socially distance when they are at the hospital. Visitors showing cold symptoms, flu-like symptoms or a fever will be asked to leave.

Visiting hours will be from 9 a.m.–7 p.m. at Sacred Heart and Holy Family hospitals, and 9 a.m.–5 p.m. at Stevens County hospitals and St. Luke’s Rehabilitation Medical Center.

There are special exceptions for these visiting hours, such as emergency surgery, end-of-life care, pediatric care, OBGYN or if a visitor is part of the care team.

