Providence expands visitor policy to allow two guests per inpatient

SPOKANE, Wash. — Providence Sacred Heart and Holy Family hospitals have updated their visitor policy to allow two guests a day per non-COVID inpatient.

Visitors will be screened and asked to return home should they exhibit cold or flu-like symptoms.

As has been the case throughout the pandemic, COVID patients may not have any visitors unless at the end of life.

Children inpatients may continue to have two visitors, though underage siblings are not permitted to visit.

Laboring patients may also have two family members or support people. Certified doulas are considered part of their treatment team, but must leave two hours after delivery.

Hospital visitor hours remain restricted between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. unless there is a special circumstance like emergency surgery or end of life.

The full list of visitation requirements can be found here.

