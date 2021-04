Providence closes Urgent Care centers due to windstorm

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Providence is closing their Urgent Care locations due to Sunday’s windstorm.

Anyone who needs medical treatment is urged to visit their nearest health care facility. The health provider will provide further updates on Monday.

https://twitter.com/providence_phc/status/1376356045736579079

