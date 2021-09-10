Providence answers frequently asked questions about Delta

by Rania Kaur

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Delta variant is the cause of 99-percent of coronavirus infections being admitted to local hospitals, Dr. George Diaz, an infectious disease specialist at Providence in Everett said.

On Thursday, Diaz broke down what we know about the variant. He was one of the doctors who treated some of the first coronavirus cases in the nation.

“The major risk factor for someone outdoors is someone who has an infection, being in the same area, generally indoors as another person,” Dr. Diaz said. “Now, if there are large crowds that are gathered and they’re close together, it’s certainly possible for outside transmission to occur, so where’s there people in an outdoor setting, in close proximity, that’s another way it can be transmitted.”

