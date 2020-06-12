Protesters to hold moment of silence for 8 minutes, 46 seconds outside of Spokane City Hall

SPOKANE, Wash. — Protesters will gather outside of Spokane’s City Hall on Friday afternoon in what they are calling a statewide call to action about police brutality and reform.

The event is hosted by local groups including Occupy Spokane, Stronger Together Spokane Believe Change.

According to a Facebook event, starting at 3 p.m, a moment of silence will be held for eight minutes and 46 seconds; the amount of time an officer kneeled on George Floyd’s neck before he died.

After that, the group will listen to Floyd’s last words and take time to remember past victims of police brutality.

Organizers said they have encouraged members of Spokane’s City Council to participate. They are also asking participants to contact councilmembers ahead of vote on the police guild contract, which is set for Monday.

The tentative agreement was approved by Mayor Nadine Woodward’s office three weeks ago. She said police reform can be discussed, but the contract needs to be approved first. The Peace and Justice Action League of Spokane argues the contract will make officers less accountable by weakening the power of the ombudsman.

The people organizing Friday’s general strike are also encouraging protesters to gather on Sunday in a large rally and march to ‘defund the police.’

This will be there third Sunday in a row that Black Lives Matter protesters have gathered in downtown Spokane.

