Protesters gather ahead of City Council’s vote on Spokane Police Guild contract

SPOKANE, Wash. — A group of people gathered outside of Spokane City Hall Monday afternoon to protest the proposed Police Guild contract.

The council is set to vote on the contract on Monday evening.

The $6.2 million contract, which has come under scrutiny since it was announced in early June, hopes to address many grievances regarding police accountability – especially with police reform on the radar of protesters nationwide.

Some argue the contract would allow for less oversight for the police department. Much of the controversy is directly related to what kind of power the Office of the Police Ombudsman has; the ombudsman investigates claims of police mistreatment.

The Peace and Justice Action League of Spokane argues the proposed contract will make officers less accountable by weakening the power of the ombudsman.

Meantime, Mayor Nadine Woodward, who was endorsed by the police guild during her campaign, says reform has to come after a deal is reached. Her office approved the contract several weeks ago.

The Police Ombudsman argued that he would not be able to carry out independent investigations and would only be allowed to participate in the police’s internal investigations. He would also not be able to discipline officers, as that duty falls in the purview of the Police Chief.

The vote is set to happen during the council’s 6 p.m. meeting. 4 News Now will be in attendance.

