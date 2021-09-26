Protesters rallied against vaccine mandate in downtown Spokane

by Matthew Kincanon

Aodhan Brown. Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — A rally was held in downtown Spokane Saturday to protest the vaccine mandate.

The “Rally for Medical Freedom” was held at Riverfront Park Saturday morning.

Its guest speakers included former Spokane Valley legislator Matt Shea and state House Rep. Jenny Graham, among several others.

Spokane Police said the protest was very peaceful and there were no arrests.

During the rally, protesters walked through a few blocks of downtown Spokane. Spokane Police said it was a pre-planned route and traffic was blocked.

