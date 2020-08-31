Protesters march through Spokane to demand change in wake of Jacob Blake shooting

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash. — It has been three months since Black Lives Matter protests started in Spokane.

At the time, people were responding to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

On Sunday, protesters chanted a new name: Jacob Blake. He is the Black man Wisconsin police shot in the back seven times.

Sunday’s protest started at the Red Wagon in downtown Spokane. The president of the NAACP, Kurtis Robinson, and other organizations spoke out against police brutality and justice for people shot by police.

“Since I was a kid, when I see people who are disadvantaged or treated unfairly or whatever, I’m empathetic towards them,” said Kim Schmidt, a member of Stronger Together Spokane. “And that’s why I’m here, because I really do care.”

Occupy Spokane also helped organize the event. Nearby, people sat in their cars, waiting for the march to start. People also sat or stood on the grass with signs in hand; one person made a sign, urging people to vote.

“This sign I created is to encourage people if they’re 18 and older and they are not registered to vote — your vote is your voice,” said Sue Eggart. “If you don’t vote, you can’t have a whole lot of complaints that you can make.”

After speaking at the Red Wagon, police said about 300 people marched down to the Spokane County courthouse. Officers with both the Spokane Police Department and Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, including Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, were behind a metal barricade at the courthouse.

During the march, the sheriff’s office had its helicopter flying above. Spokane officers were nearby on bicycles.

Demonstrators walked by and went around the courthouse before making their way to Spokane City Hall. People also spoke out about defunding the police and other changes they are demanding from officials.

While people were at City Hall, Trump supporters drove past the protests several times, revving their engines and yelling. Some protesters yelled back. When they came back around a second time, still revving their engines, police got involved as some protesters went into the street. One officer stepped into traffic, forcing the Trump supporters to slow down.

The rally ended shortly before 5:00 p.m. Demonstrators also held candlelight vigil for Jacob Blake around 7:00 p.m.

