Protesters breach WA Governor’s Mansion grounds to bang on Inslee’s door

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

OLYPMIA, Wash. — Supporters of President Trump broke through the Washington State Governor’s Mansion fence on Wednesday and stormed the grounds, banging on Gov. Inslee’s door.

Photos tweeted by KOMO News show people gathering outside the governor’s mansion, holding flags and signs in support of President Trump.

The protests come the same day rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress met to count Electoral College votes. As of Wednesday afternoon, one woman has been shot and killed in the D.C. riot.

According to KOMO News, Washington State Patrol has begun escorting protesters from the mansion grounds.

Wa State Patrol are clearing the mansion grounds. pic.twitter.com/tXEDNmT112 — KOMO News (@komonews) January 6, 2021

