Protest held over voluntary vaccine clinic outside of Canfield Middle School

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Members of the Coeur d’Alene community gathered Friday morning to protest a COVID-19 vaccination clinic outside of Canfield Middle School.

The clinic was hosted by the Panhandle Health District and was not a school event.

Rumors on social media started to spread Thursday night, wrongfully indicating the event was school-sponsored. In an email to parents Thursday night, Coeur d’Alene Schools dispelled those rumors.

CLINIC PROTEST: This morning, members of the Coeur d’Alene community are protesting the Panhandle Health mobile vaccine clinic happening at Canfield M.S. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/CXZuZc8Pmp — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) May 28, 2021

“We are dismayed to see that inaccurate and inflammatory information is being shared about this event,” the email said.

The clinic was completely voluntary for families, and only students whose parents or guardians opted for them to get the vaccine participated.

