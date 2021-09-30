Prosecutor declines to file charges against man accused in Pullman shooting

by Erin Robinson

Aodhan Brown. Copyright 4 News Now

PULLMAN, Wash. — Charges have not been filed against a man accused of a recent shooting in Pullman.

The Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office did not file charges against George Melvin Harris III, who was arrested by Pullman Police shortly after the shooting.

Liban Barre, 23, was killed and Brandon Gray, a Washington State University football player, was injured and taken to the hospital. He was moved out of the intensive care unit on Wednesday.

Court records show Harris turned himself into police and admitted to firing a gun. He told officers he was jumped, pulled out his concealed gun and began popping shots.

Harris also told police shots were fired back at him.

Harris was booked into jail for second-degree assault. He posted bond on Monday after he appeared in court.

The Whitman County Prosecutor is now waiting to file potential charges until the investigation is complete.

