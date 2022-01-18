Propane explosion leaves 2 with severe burns

by Erin Robinson

Credit; Spokane Fire Departmetn

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two people were severely burned in a propane explosion Monday afternoon.

Spokane firefighters responded to a tent near North Waterworks Street and East Surro Avenue around 3 p.m. Monday for reports of injured people. Two victims were quickly taken to the hospital because of the severity of their injuries.

Firefighters determined the explosion was a result of a propane leak. A propane cylinder was connected to a makeshift stove used for warmth inside the tent. The propane bottle connection had a slow leak that filled the tent with flammable gas.

The explosion was triggered when one of the victims lit a cigarette inside the tent.

A release from the Spokane Fire Department said the two people were living in the tent, which was part of a larger encampment of about 40 people. There were no other injuries reported as a result of the explosion.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.