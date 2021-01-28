Proof of Washington residence or employment required at mass vaccination sites

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

The Washington State Department of Health issued a reminder on Wednesday: If you don’t live or work in Washington, don’t come here for the vaccine.

In a release, the DOH said people who make appointments at one of the state’s four mass vaccination sites will be required to show proof of Washington residency or employment. That could be accepted in the form of:

A Washington state driver’s license or work/ school ID

A letter with your address

A utility bill/ statement with your address

Voucher from an employer, faith-based organization, health care provider, school, or other registered organization

“All of us recognize the desire to get vaccinated and know that neighboring states also are vaccinating their people,” it reads in the release.

That said, the DOH says limited supply means residents and those who work in the state must come first.

RELATED: Vaccine Information HQ

RELATED: Here’s how and when you could get the COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.