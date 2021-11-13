Proof of vaccination required at all large events in Washington starting Monday

OLYMPIA, Wash.–Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required at all large events in Washington starting on November 15.

Governor Jay Inslee announced that all sporting events, fairs, theme parks and concerts will be required to verify vaccination status for any guests 12 and older. This rule applies to indoor events with more than 1,000 people there and outdoor events with 10,000 or more people.

There will be several ways companies and venues can verify vaccination status. They can request CDC record cards or a photo of the card, a printed certificate or screenshot from MyIRMobile.com or other immunizations records from health providers.

Proof of a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the event will also be accepted.

Grocery stores, shopping malls, religious services and events that are held on K12 school grounds are exempt from the order.

As of Nov. 8, the Washington Department of Health was reporting that 79.6 percent of people 12 and older have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The state was also reporting that 73.5 percent of the people who live in Washington are fully vaccinated.

PREVIOUS: Proof of vaccination to be required at all large events in Washington starting November 15

RELATED: Vaccine Information HQ

The Associated Press contributed to this report.https://www.youtube.com/watch?

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.