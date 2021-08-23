Proof of vaccination or negative test required for some upcoming Spokane Pavilion concerts

by Melissa Luck

SPOKANE, Wash – Starting with the Counting Crows concert Saturday night, people attending concerts at the Spokane Pavilion in Riverfront Park will need to prove they’re vaccinated or show proof of a negative test.

Concert presenter AEG put that policy in place for all of its venues nationwide. The first time it’s required in Spokane is Saturday.

The negative test “must be administered by an official testing center and must be dated no more than 72 hours prior to entry,” the website says. “Home testing kit results will not be accepted for entry.”

AEG says anyone who is unable or unwilling to provide this proof can request a refund. You can read that full statement and see the list of affected concerts at this link.

A spokesperson for Spokane Parks and Rec says this policy applies only to concerts presented by AEG, not to other events held at the pavilion.

This policy is in place between August 28 and October 1. Starting October 1, the negative test won’t be enough. Concert-goers will have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend.

“The date was chosen specifically to allow time for any eligible unvaccinated ticketholders and staff to reach fully vaccinated status should they choose to do so,” the statement said.

This follows a pattern from other venues and events across the country. Similar testing and vaccination policies are in effect for concerts at the Gorge Amphitheatre.

The University of Oregon and Oregon State are also implementing a similar policy for events this fall, including college football games.

AEG put this policy in place at venues nationwide, including The Roxy in Los Angeles and the Coachella Music Festival.

In an FAQ on the website, there’s a question “I have no intention of getting vaccinated, so what now?”

AEG responded, “We wish you would reconsider your choice because this is a matter of public health, and we won’t get to have nice things like normal concerts without masks unless everyone gets vaccinated.”

For information about where to find vaccines, click here.

