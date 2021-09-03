Proof of vaccination or negative test required at the Gorge Amphitheater for Dave Matthews Band performances

GEORGE, Wash.– You’ll need to have proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or negative test if you plan to rock out to the Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge Amphitheater this weekend.

That proof will have to be your original vaccine card or a printed copy. You can also bring proof of a negative COVID-19 test from the last 48 hours. Just make sure you bring a printed copy of that too, you’ll need it.

You can get tested at the campground or outside the gates. That one-time test will be good for the entire weekend. You can find onsite testing information here.

Fans were warned to be prepared for longer wait times at security and to go in prepared to show they vaccine or negative test proof.

This comes as more cases of COVID-19 are reported across the nation. More and more events are requiring proof of vaccines or a negative COVID-19 test. In Spokane that includes concerts at the Spokane Pavilion in Riverfront Park.

RELATED: Proof of vaccination or negative test required for some upcoming Spokane Pavilion concerts

RELATED: Vaccine Information HQ

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.