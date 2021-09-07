Proof of COVID-19 vaccination to be required at all WSU, UW athletic events

by Erin Robinson

PULLMAN, Wash. — Fans attending Washington State University or University of Washington athletic events will soon be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

The two universities announced the new policies Tuesday in conjunction with Seattle’s professional sports teams. The Seattle Seahawks, Sounders, Mariners and Kraken implemented policies that require vaccine proof at all Lumen Field, T-Mobile Park and Climate Pledge Arena events.

The new university policies apply to all WSU and UW athletic events.

Spectators over the age of 12 will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 taken within 72 hours of the event.

WSU’s vaccine policy will begin with home contests in the month of October. However, masks will be required for all events, including those held outdoors, effective immediately.

UW’s policy goes into effect on September 18 when the football team plays Arkansas State. They will also host a pop-up vaccine site that day for those who are not yet vaccinated.

